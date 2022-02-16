Amsterdam-based label WAHTS turns up the volume for FW22

WAHTS presents The High Volume Collection for FW22. The luxury menswear brand brings a sophisticated fashion-forward feel, without losing sight of their sportswear heritage and always keeping a focus on their signature key features: contemporary, versatile, durable, and highly comfortable.

High Volume

Monochrome styles and sleek outlines are inherent to the WAHTS core, but this season the brand gently extends with leading-edge fashion silhouettes and antipole pop-colours. Volumes are rising in multiple ways throughout the FW22 collection. A state-of-the-art tech-wool variant is implemented in new Puffer Outerwear, sophisticated Shirts Jackets, and elegant Wool Caps. Anchored to master seasonal water-, wind-, and even ice challenges. An advanced 3D Glue Technique is used to improve billowing fits. Knits are rich and heavy, due to the usage of luxurious animal-friendly Merino and Virgin Wool-Cashmere. The brand also adds some slightly oversized styles uttered for example in a classy Bomber Jacket and a lush Knitted Volume Sweatsuit. Trousers, Chinos, and Sweat Pants are elevated with Cargo Pockets. Classic fall-winter looks are boosted with crisp colour-blocking options. Next to Powder White, Dark Navy, and Anthracite Melange, WAHTS included some fresh seasonal colours to their palette: Deep Beige, Royal Purple, Dark Khaki, and Retro Yellow.

Picture: WAHTS, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

We Are Here To Stay

WAHTS has blurred the lines between fashion and sports since its founding a decade ago. The Amsterdam-based label is driven by technical and functional innovation. With each season WAHTS works with the latest, highest-performing luxury materials available and new techniques of sustainable textile creation. Fashion, not tailored based on ancient traditions, but driven by a modern, hybrid lifestyle. Suiting men who combine work with pleasure, run both businesses and marathons, and demand clothing that fits their lifestyle. WAHTS doesn’t follow the tight rules of fashion, they follow the rules of comfort and style. In-house designs are manufactured in limited productions with the best factories in Northern Portugal, well-known for their craftsmanship. Conscious entrepreneurship evolves into a dedicated, sustainable way of working. Therefore WAHTS stands for – We Are Here To Stay.

Product selections

The WAHTS High-Volume FW22 Collection is grouped into five hybrid product selections.

- The Organic Cotton Sweat Series;

- The Luxury Cotton-Wool Comfort Capsule;

- The Cashfeel Merino Knitwear Programme;

- The Travel- and Comfort Trousers Range;

- The Puffer ‘Tech Comfort 365’ Line.

The FW22 Lookbook

WAHTS partners up with high-end fashion stores, very selectively chosen to maintain the perfect brand experience. If you’re interested in receiving The FW22 Digital Lookbook, please email: mark.dekreij@WAHTS.com.