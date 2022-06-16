Ana Dyla as finalists Professional Jeweller Awards

Jewellery label Ana Dyla has once again been nominated as a finalist in the Professional Jewelery Awards. This time in the categories: PJ AWARDS 2022 CSR Jewelery Supplier of the Year & Emerging Jewelery Brand of the Year. In 2021, the brand was in the top 5 in the categories: Collections of the year: Ethical jewelery & CSR Jewelery Supplier of the Year.

Ana Dyla promises that all of its jewellery is produced ethically as part of a small- scale production process that not only ensures its sustainability, but also its exclusivity.

Using only recycled 925 sterling silver and gold, the brand manufactures in workshops in Turkey, monitoring the entire process. The collection in gold and silver invites women to tell their story through Ana Dyla’s jewellery.

Ana Dyla, courtesy of the brand