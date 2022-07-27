Ana Dyla introduces AdornPay

Ana Dyla agency (part of Ana Dyla jewelry) produces Private Label, to support other companies to develop their own sustainable jewelry label. Founder Hatice Tekin and her team open the possibilities for jewelry labels to get acquainted with sustainable & ethically responsible production. The flexibility lies in small-scale production in an initial production to avoid overproduction.

Ana Dyla Agency stands for custom jewelry – made to order – and sets service standards in terms of production speed, quality, sustainable materials and ethical working conditions. Companies can share an idea with Hatice and her team, after which it is developed into a concrete design that fits within the budget and the end consumer.

Hatice:

“I would love to introduce you to AdornPay. Anouk & Virgilia emailed during Covid19 and diligently told the idea about jewelry that you can pay with. Transparency is vital to me, so I admit it could be a challenge because we hadn't used chips in jewelry before. The trust was mutual and without having seen each other in real life, we enthusiastically started the production of AdornPay – both the regular collection and the wearables.”

Ana Dyla AdornPay, courtesy of the brand

About AdornPay

AdornPay wearables; step into an elegance life with effortless secure transactions. AdornPay brings a unique product to the Dutch market in which you combine fashion & functionality: jewelry with which you can pay, known as wearables. In addition, AdornPay has a regular collection of fine jewelry. Bracelets, necklaces, earrings, rings and pendants of high quality and handmade. The material of the jewelry 'vermeil' is based on 925 sterling silver, with a 2.5 micron 18 carat gold layer. Behind AdornPay are two ambitious young women; Virgilia (32) & Anouk (27). They met during their studies and AdornPay originated from a study assignment.

Ana Dyla AdornPay, courtesy of the brand

For Ana Dyla, sustainability is of paramount importance, taking responsibility and protecting the environment is not an option but a must when producing luxury jewelry. We use recycled materials for regular jewelry. For AdornPay wearables we have used deadstock materials.

We focus on a sustainable relationship with our customers, therefore producing with Ana Dyla agency involves:

• Guidance in putting together your jewelry collection

• Advice on the materials that suit your design, customer and budget

• Advice on the quantities to be produced

• Sustainable materials (10k, 14k, gold & 925 sterling silver)

• Locally mined or recycled gemstones & lab-grown diamonds

• Ethical production

• Guidance in putting together your jewelry collection

• Start a first collection with MOQ of 60 pieces per design

• B corp certified

• Communication in Dutch or English

Ana Dyla AdornPay, courtesy of the brand

Interested in private label production? Feel free to contact us at hatice@anadyla.com

Interested in including AdornPay in your collection? Contact us at sales@anadyla.com