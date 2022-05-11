Ana Dyla is officially a B Corp!

Early autumn 2021 we started our application to become B Corp Certified. Applying for a B Corp Certification involves many steps and a detailed company assessment. We’re incredibly proud to share that we are officially a B Corp! Thrilled to continue on our mission; changing the world, one gem at a time.

B Corps is a community with over 5000 Certified B Corporation companies worldwide, including brands such as Patagonia, Tony’s Chocolonely, Veja and Toms, that are all on a mission to make a change.

Ana Dyla, courtesy of the brand

What does B Corp certified mean?

In order to become a B Corp, businesses are certified by the non-profit B Lab to voluntarily meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

As Ana Dyla, we are legally required to consider the impact of our business decisions on our employees, customers, suppliers, community and the environment. The certification is not only about parts of our supply chain or production but it’s about our company as a whole.

Do we actively use our business for good?

We know we do but this certification feels like a cherry on top! This external acknowledgement means a lot to us. The B Corp assessment is based on a points system, in which 80 points is the minimum requirement to become certified, and 200 points is the maximum score. We are currently at 89.7 points, which means that there’s room for improvement and we will work on this the upcoming years.

Read more about the B Corp certification at https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/

Ana Dyla, courtesy of the brand