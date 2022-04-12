Ana Dyla launches especially for Mother's Day, Loved by Mom!

The sisters Tekin adore their mother for all that she is and her forever love and support. Mothers prefer to receive special gifts on Mother's Day. A fantastic breakfast in bed is perfect, but a gorgeous piece of jewellery to carry with you forever is more memorable. We made a special ring collection Loved by Mom!

The Loved by Mom line consists of 14ct gold rings set with reclaimed gemstones. The gemstones are sapphire, rhodolite and amethyst. Craft by the best goldsmiths – rings that features details only the wearer can feel one-of-a-kind.

To celebrate even more we would love to share with you that we, as Ana Dyla are committed to donate the equivalent of 2% of revenues or more to charitable partners each year (including in kind product donations).

We make this pledge freely, openly, and sincerely.

At Ana Dyla, we believe that we have a responsibility to share our affluence with those less fortunate and care for our planet. Therefore, we give 2% of our revenues to carefully chosen charities. We try to look as much as possible at the effectiveness of the aims and principles of a charitable organization that align with ours as Ana Dyla.

Together we should make more beautiful impact on our beloved planet. Are you committed too, to be more aware when buying a gift of love?

Ana Dyla shares inspiration and honest lifestyle belongings for conscious and joyful living. With every piece you purchase, you support us creating 100 fair trade jobs worldwide.