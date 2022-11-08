Ana Dyla partners with BDeals

The end of the year is nearby and this is the ideal moment for organizations to thank their employees for all their efforts this year. The perfect gift is of course a piece of jewelry with a story.

We want to step away from using sustainability as a marketing tool and make it part in everything we do. Taking responsibility and protecting our environment is not an option but a must when creating luxury items. By assessing our supplier impact proven within reports and certificates we ensure that everyone who works with us follows the same goal. To make this possible as a business gift, Ana Dyla has partnered with BDeals.

Ana Dyla

About BDeals

BDeals noticed that the B Corp community was not that well known outside of its own circles. A shame, because apart from the sustainability aspect, the intensive collaboration between these companies offers many opportunities for organizations.

BDeals is on a mission to inspire people and businesses with their truly unique and sustainable gifts. Sharing the wonderful stories and missions of their B Corp partners and by doing so, inspire businesses to do good and use business as a force for good.

We are extremely proud of this collaboration and look forward to making personalized/branded jewelry as gifts within organizations.

Ana Dyla

Want to know more about the possibilities? Contact Hatice at hatice@anadyla.com