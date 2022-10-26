Anna Morgun makes a fabulous debut In Czech Republic

Luxury label ANNA MORGUN made a fantastic debut with its fashion show in Czech Republic. Showcased in the atmosphere of theatre chic and old city aristocracy, creative director Anna Morgun presented a range of playfulness and meantime uninhibited models.

Commenting the founder of the brand said: “It was very challenging and tough time. We were fighting with the element, time and technologies. But after all, the Universe was by our side! We did a fabulous show and I’m very grateful to all the team of Czech Fashion Night for the fantastic debut”.

Unusual for brand DNA the showcased collection of ANNA MORGUN is fulfilled with many prints and ruffle elements but the use of latex which designer promotes several seasons in a row balances the brand spirit. Massive shoulders, silk feminine pleats, contrast of structures and colors show the world new sides of ANNA MORGUN woman.

Photographer: Artur Koff

“My slogan for life is: Never say Never. The collection that you may see now was totally created of the denial of my past preferences. Sunny yellow, polka dot print and ruffles have never been in my personal favor, but in a moment they turned to be the main revelation”, added Ms. Morgun.

Significance of the event was highly evident with many notable guests like TV hosts, singers, actor/actress, and famous sportsmen from Czech Republic, Italy, Germany and France who arrived to witness this wonderful show. Guests had plunged into the atmosphere of splendor with the view at marvelous city, exquisite drinks, live music and flash of the photo cameras. Glorious, fancy and bold in style of ANNA MORGUN.

