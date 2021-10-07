ANNA MORGUN spring/summer ‘22: The collection of contrasts

This morning ANNA MORGUN introduced to the world one of the biggest collections the brand ever created. At the moment when the rest of the labels are in financial shock of Covid-19 – cut expenses and minimize collections, ANNA MORGUN suddenly expands the lineup and raise prices. The management of the company notes that the size range and the color palette also had undergone changes.

“The brand DNA hasn’t changed but the style of collections is dynamic and changes from season to season. Animal and polka dot prints, shapes and the mix seems to be incompatible textures, made new Spring Summer 2022 unique”, commented brand’s manager.

Massive shoulders make silhouettes sophisticated thereby flatter the beauty of female bends. While ruffle elements and polka dot print gave models playfulness, the use of latex and vegetarian leather made looks more uninhibited and balanced in the brand’s spirit. Soft color palette and the sunset yellow that has never been used before became the bright accent of ANNA MORGUN Spring Summer 2022.

Commenting on collection, founder and creative director of the brand said: “Every collection I do is turning to me the revelation, my personal revelation. Colors, structures and lines I thought would never use soon or later appear in ANNA MORGUN collections it became just a matter of time and my intuition. New SS22 has become one of such revelations.”

While one part of the collection offers a romantic feel, another complements it with insolence, capturing ANNA MORGUN woman as an exquisite, confident person, with an exceptional sense of dignity. Her style as her history - she creates by herself.

This resulted in the collection of contrasts, with silk feminine pleat dresses, grounded with shoulder pads and massive jackets, while classic velvet suits opposed to the bold latex looks, and the ruffle blouses were layered over elegant leather skirts and trousers.