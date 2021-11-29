ANOTHER ME Green and Slow Lifestyle

Five years after founding ANOTHER ME has evolved in many ways, but my message has remained the same. We have built the brand organically & sustainably, using only natural materials, handmade, mostly homemade, and on-demand. All for the good of the planet. With your order, you secure jobs and livelihoods for families. They are paid fairly and work without pressure and under fair conditions. We have worked with the same people from the beginning and have grown into a small family. The know-how of our partners, the material, craftsmanship, and techniques create security and beautiful unique pieces for you.

Image: ANOTHER ME

After building up my green and slow lifestyle brand ANOTHER ME, this is now the next step to compress all my experiences on a holistic lifestyle on a platform. I see myself as a moderator, educator, networker, and friend who provides food for thought, builds a community for change towards more responsibility for people and the environment, gives tips for sustainable products, initiates dialogues with interesting people, and accompanies people on their way to a (self-)conscious life. Always with the one big goal: well-being.

Happiness is the unbelievable inner strength that arises when I decide for myself to live MYSELF. Do you also live your true self or are you the conditioning of your childhood or your environment? Everything is subject to the resonance principle of cause and effect. What nourishes your body, what nourishes your thoughts, how do you get back to your intuition? What vitamins does your body really need and who are you? In my view, with all the things we know today, personal responsibility is the only way to well-being. Only when I have put my little world in order do I have enough strength to take care of others.

Image: ANOTHER ME

HOLISTIC LIFESTYLE is a dynamic MIND-MAG community full of impulse providers with answers to the questions: What gives you strength? What kind of nutrition is good for me? Am I a day eater? What kind of exercise suits me? Am I a bundle of energy? Our coaches and experts accompany clients through individual selflove check-ins based on the scientifically founded Human Design Method on the path to their own self - away from conditioning and external regulations towards intuitive action. This is not about all-applicable astrological patterns, but about finding out individual typologies through personal analysis (readings) and correspondingly personalised offers (newsletters).