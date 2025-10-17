ARKET and Barbour’s new collection masters the art of layering

Grounded in the shared experience of British and Nordic weather and a mutual passion for the outdoors, the collection pays special attention to modularity and layered, functional design. Signature pieces from both brands are reimagined in a nature-inspired palette of blues, greens and blacks – interwoven in a custom tartan check – echoing the coastlines of the North Sea and the rugged landscapes of the Baltic archipelago. The launch campaign was captured on Gotland in the Baltic Sea by British photographers Hill & Aubrey, and Swedish cinematographer Hampus Nordenson, portraying people living and working on the island across generations and their close connection to its distinctive landscape of stone, sea, and wide-open skies. The result is a narrative-driven shoot that captures the essence of what it means to live with nature.

Credits: ARKET

‘The idea was to honour the rhythms and environments of the North, and this collaboration felt natural from the beginning. We share a commitment to craftsmanship and timeless design and wanted to create something that resonates with both our identities – combining Barbour’s outerwear heritage with our modern-day essentials and functional Nordic aesthetic.’ - ARKET’s Head of Design & Creative, Ella Soccorsi.

Credits: ARKET

At the core of the collaboration are new interpretations of Barbour’s classic wax jackets, paired with insulating layers, accessories, and selected ARKET staples updated with materials and details drawn from the Barbour archive. For both women and men, highlights include a special iteration of the 1960s Gamefair parka in rich sage green, designed to layer with ARKET’s detachable 2-in-1™ recycled down vest. For women, a tonal waxed cotton scarf completes the look. Other highlights include co-designed rubber boots, dry-wax denim pieces, and a tartanchecked onion-quilt down jacket for men. A waxed cotton dog jacket with tartan lining and a lambswool blanket from Swedish woollen mill Klippan form the final pieces of the series.

Credits: ARKET

‘We’ve always admired ARKET’s approach to modern utility, and this partnership offers a chance to explore our shared values in a new way. Reinterpreting archive classics through a Nordic lens allowed us to create something that feels both familiar and refreshing – deeply rooted in the outdoors.’ - Barbour’s Director of Menswear, Footwear & Accessories, Ian Bergin.

Credits: ARKET

The ARKET and Barbour collaboration will be available online and in stores worldwide from 16th October 2025.