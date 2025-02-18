ARKET launches garment repair and alterations service in partnership with SOJO

ARKET is partnering with London-based fashion-tech platform SOJO to offer in store and online garment repair and alteration services, aiming to extend the life of its clothing and redefine how we value our wardrobes.

SOJO, a B-Corp Certified platform, launched in 2021 as the UK’s first clothing repair and alterations app.

Today, it provides integrated solutions for fashion brands, helping to reduce returns and extend the lifecycle of garments. The SOJO repair service at ARKET launches 14 February 2025.

Nationwide door to -door bookings are available online via ARKET’s website, customers in London can take advantage of the in-store drop-off and pick-up services offered at ARKET’s Regent Street and Covent Garden stores where the retail team can assist with bookings.

Designing for longevity

‘Our design philosophy focuses on longevity and versatility – creating garments that stand the test of time. Mending or alterations may be part of this journey, and we hope that our collaboration with SOJO can inspire customers to repair and customise their cherished ARKET pieces instead of replacing them,’ says Ella Soccorsi, the brand’s Head of Design & Creative.

Credits: Arket

Credits: Arket

Josephine Philips, founder & CEO of SOJO says, ‘We are so excited to be partnering with ARKET to bring a repair and alterations service to their customers. ARKET stores have always been locations for more than buying clothes. Since launch, they have prioritized a lifestyle offer and enhanced customer experience. This partnership with SOJO, introducing a new in-store repair service, adds another dimension to this experience, creating a space where customers can give renewed life to well-loved ARKET clothes.’

Repairs and alterations are carried out at SOJO’s East London studio, with items delivered to customers’ homes or returned for in-store collection. Prices from £5.