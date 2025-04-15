ARKET launches new womenswear collection exploring purposeful silhouettes for SS25
Known for its design approach that builds on archetypal icons while infusing them with pragmatic beauty, Nordic lifestyle brand ARKET presents a new collection of women's ready-to-wear.
Key SS25 items
Key shapes include barrel legs and cinched waists in utility sets, balloon-shaped cotton poplin trousers, and a billowy mini skirt paired with a slim, collarless blazer. Midi dresses remain central, falling above and below the knee with straight and A-line shapes, detailed with subtle frills and sewn pleats.
The collection revisits brand signatures like the Cotton Poplin Shirt and Maxi Shirt Dress, alongside a new longer denim short silhouette. Activewear elements appear through the Cotton-Blend Parka, capri trousers, trainers, and mesh accessories. Seasonal layering features the triangle bikini, Sleepers flip flops, Puma Speedcat trainers, and Komono sunglasses.