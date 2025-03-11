ARKET launches SS25 brand campaign capturing glimpses of everyday beauty

Nordic design and lifestyle brand ARKET, launched in 2017, welcomes the new spring season with the launch of its SS25 brand campaign – a collection of images inspired by simplicity, nature, and the aesthetics of slow living.

Bringing Arket's vision to life

At the heart of the campaign is ARKET’s foundational idea – to offer a more beautiful everyday life – which is a vision that runs through the brand’s collections for women, men, children, and the home, as well as its seasonal vegetarian café and coffee shop. The series of images translates this philosophy into a visual language, juxtaposing details and silhouettes, textures and ingredients, with glimpses of fleeting moments that evoke lasting emotion—a nod to ARKET’s commitment to creating thoughtfully crafted products designed to outlast short-lived trends and be cherished for years to come.

SS25 Credits: Arket

Captured by photographer Misha Taylor, a long-time collaborator of the brand, the campaign highlights seasonality by focusing on the materials, fabrics, and design directions that define the spring collections: crisp cotton poplin, blue denim, soft jerseys, supple and structured leathers, and a creative use of technical fabrics and wools tailored for spring weather.

