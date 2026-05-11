Arket presents autumn/winter 2026 collection

For autumn/winter 2026, Nordic lifestyle brand Arket continues its exploration of archetypal clothing. The womenswear and menswear collections are based on a shared focus on durability and materiality, with layering as a key tool for creating wardrobes that integrate harmoniously into everyday life.

Credits: ARKET

It begins with the materials: wool, cashmere, leather and silk, sourced from long-standing suppliers. High-quality outerwear fabrics, including Melton wool from the Italian mill Emmettex, dense cottons and supple leather, are complemented by lighter qualities such as fluid wools for tailoring and fine, tactile knitwear. The womenswear collection introduces feather-light silk organza and a fine, ribbed silk and wool jersey in a new line of underpinnings. A ribbed jersey made from soil-less cotton, grown through hydroponic farming to reduce water consumption and land impact, is featured in the essentials.

Credits: ARKET

Tailored jackets fall from a sharply defined shoulder into a relaxed line. Knitwear explores new proportions. Cable knits become more compact for a closer, contemporary fit, while oversized roll-necks feature wider and higher collars that sit softly against the neck. Silhouettes evolve gently. In the womenswear collection, the combination of a stand-up collar and a distinct A-line remains central, bringing structure to a minimalist expression in outerwear and lighter layers. Trousers move between wide, straight shapes and slimmer, slightly flared lines, either to emphasise volume or as a balancing element.

Credits: ARKET

The autumn/winter 2026 collection will be available from August 2026.