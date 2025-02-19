ARKET presents SS25 Womenswear Collection: Olivia Lonsdale’s picks

ARKET unveils its Spring/Summer 2025 Womenswear collection, a refined exploration of timeless silhouettes and lasting quality. Designed for contemporary wardrobes, the collection emphasizes enduring style through meticulously crafted essentials, including classic shirting, tailored outerwear, and premium leather goods.

This season, ARKET collaborates with filmmaker and actor Olivia Lonsdale, whose perspective on craftsmanship and longevity resonates deeply with the brand’s ethos. I nan interview with ARKET, Lonsdale unveils her personal style and SS25 favourites. Born and raised in Amsterdam, Lonsdale’s appreciation for well-made garments is shaped by her upbringing, where clothing was valued for its construction and longevity rather than fleeting trends.

Credits: ARKET

Lonsdale’s Key SS25 pieces: a good shirt and classic trench

Lonsdale’s personal approach to style is reflected in her curated selection of SS25 pieces. “To me, a good shirt is always an essential: the right fit always works, no matter how much the body changes, or if it’s winter or summer,” she shares. Preferring natural materials, she highlights 100% cotton as a fabric that offers both comfort and durability.

Credits: ARKET

Among her key selections is the ARKET trench coat, a versatile staple that balances tradition with modernity. “The silhouette of a good trench coat can range from big and oversized to feminine when you decide to cinch it at the waist with its belt. It can feel old and classical but also extremely modern,” Lonsdale explains.

The ARKET SS25 collection invites an exploration and appreciation of understated elegance and thoughtful craftsmanship.