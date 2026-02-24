Arket presents the SS26 Childrenswear

With its new Spring/Summer 2026 childrenswear collection, ARKET explores the freespirited and curious nature of childhood, shaped by play and time spent outdoors. Combining simple, everyday beauty with practical design, the assortment moves between soft technical garments and structured workwear-inspired pieces, to voluminous silhouettes and delicate details – allowing room for individuality and self-expression.

Print stories draw on the natural world, featuring artistic florals alongside quirky birds, ladybirds and playful frog motifs.

Credits: ARKET

Credits: ARKET

As spring gives way to summer, the focus shifts towards favourites to be worn on repeat throughout the warmer months – easy to pack, easy to wear. Roomy silhouettes and elasticated finishes support comfort-led dressing, while crinkled textures and lightweight, breathable fabrics add a soft, lived-in feel.

Credits: ARKET

Beach stripes and summer ginghams provide graphic contrast, together with stylised fruit prints. The result is a collection that balances elegance and ease, responding to the varied rhythms of summer life with a mix of relaxed festive pieces, vacation wear and summer essentials.