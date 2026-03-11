Arma presents its Autumn–Winter 2026 collection at the Arma apartment in Paris

On Saturday, March 7th, ARMA Creative Director Maral Aykaz hosted their presentation of the Autumn-Winter 2026 collection in the 6ème arrondissement in Paris, welcoming editors and friends of the brand to preview the new collection.

Credits: ARMA

The ARMA apartment was decorated with vintage furniture, wood and marble displays, alongside objects brought from the brand’s studio in Amsterdam, recreating the intimacy of home and reflecting the textures and warmth of the collection. Overlooking the Seine, the space offered a moment of calm to view the collection in a setting aligned with ARMA’s emphasis on craft, material, and restraint.

FW26. Credits: ARMA

Credits: ARMA

The collection returns to the house’s archive and introduces nine distinct shearling qualities. The pieces were shown in a context that reflected how they are designed to be worn: quietly, confidently, and for a long time.