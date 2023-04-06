Armedangels FW23 sustainability collection: Warm yourself, not the world

Climate change is changing winters. Wardrobes will transform to reflect the uncertainties of weather. But they must transform to reduce the impact of lifestyles on climate.

Inspired by this, Armedangels’ winter collection offers versatility in layering for added warmth that can be worn throughout the whole year. This not only saves energy costs but also reduces the individual footprint.

The collection introduces strong silhouettes and manufactures cozy premium yarns in various blends of cotton, tencel and wool. In majority, the styles are sourced using recycled and organic materials to serve the least harmful solution for the planet.

Lofty, Cozy Textured Knits

In this season’s collection knits are offered in a variety of authentic stitches and tactile structures as well as rich natural fibers. Featured are sets and dresses for women, playful pattern and stripes, different textures such as stitch, waffles and cable textures and seasonless cotton blends in mid gauges.

Fleece It Up

Armedangels’ interpretation of Japanese and teddy fleece in the men’s jacket and vest is their sustainable answer to the market. With the development of a hundred percent organic cotton fabric the release of microplastic into the environment is avoided.

Key Fabric Corduroy

During this season the focus is also on corduroy pieces which are showing fashion-consciousness but are interpreted in a timeless, clean look throughout a variety of styles such as pants, five pocket jeans, shirts, jackets and a dress.

Picture: Armedangels, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Padded Accents for In – and Outdoors

The versatility of the collection is also reflected in the functionality for in- and outdoors by adding padded garments and accessories that come with high comfort and function. As fabric for the padded garments, materials certified by the Global Textile Standard have been used. For menswear, polyester has been replaced with a hundred percent organic cotton including the filling used for these styles.

Versatile Festive

The transformation from daytime to evening is being translated into this collection’s look with mix-and-match pieces that can change from a casual to a more dressed up style. Printed jerseys and warm yet lightweight fabrics, all offer new alternatives for festive dressing and are used in tencel twill dresses, blouses and pants, a blazer and matching trousers.

Gifting

Playful and timeless knitwear, continue into cold weather accessories in both wool blends and cottons. Armedangels’ iconic caps as well as socks transcend seasons with a full palette range.

All Over Prints

A new, fun and modern approach to print language is expressed through key artwork trends and sustainability within the patterned pieces. The motifs show mushrooms as the planet's lesser known cleaning organ and earth patterns, inspired by the era of the anthropocene, the start of human activities focusing on environmental sustainability.

Picture: Armedangels, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Fiber Facts

Within womenswear, eighty percent of the natural fibers are made of vegan cotton or tencel, whereas the other twenty percent are wool. Fifteen percent of the polymers consist of virgin elastane, eleven percent of recycled polymers or elastane. Virgin polyester has not been in use at all. Of the recycled materials, ninety percent utilise organic fibers. In comparison, the pieces for menswear use ninety five percent vegan cotton or tencel and five percent wool for their natural fibers. The polymer fabrics contain ten percent virgin elastane and no polyester. Last but not least, a hundred percent of the recycled fabrics used in the menswear collection are made from organic fibers and twenty seven percent of these also use recycled fibers.