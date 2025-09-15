Artemis joins the GLUE Design Route: why fashion professionals should tune in

From 18–21 September, Artemis Academy takes part in GLUE Amsterdam with four days of Creative Industry Voices: talks, workshops, standout graduation projects and case studies. We open our doors to curious minds, design lovers and creative professionals, including those working in fashion, branding and retail.

What to expect

● Talks by visionary designers, trend forecasters and art directors

● An interactive Design Principles workshop by Artemis faculty

● A curated selection of graduation projects and surprising case studies Programme highlights (selection)

Concrete Amsterdam – Thu 18 Sept, 11:00–12:00

A leading multidisciplinary studio known for high-end, distinctive concepts at the intersection of architecture, interior, branding and design. The talk explores how brands come to life worldwide through space and experience, and the craft of next-level hospitality concepts.

Shahar Livne – Thu 18 Sept, 15:00

An award-winning material designer from Eindhoven, renowned for innovative, experimental work with unusual materials. Her practice centres on conceptual material research with layered methodology bringing unique narratives to life through objects and installations, with materials as carriers of stories. Recognitions include selection by Phaidon Press as one of the world’s leading product designers, the Dezeen Emerging Designer of the Year Award, and inclusion in Icon Design Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential creatives.

Trends in Visual Design with FRAME – Fri 19 Sept, 11:00–12:00

FRAME is an internationally recognised magazine in interior, spatial and experience design. This session presents a panel on “Trends in Visual Design – Designing Through the Decades”, offering perspectives from experts in spatial/experience design, digital design and branding.

Fitzroy – Trend Forecasting – Fri 19 & Sun 21 Sept, 11:00–12:00

For creative–strategic agency Fitzroy, every effective campaign begins with a sharp cultural insight. Culture Insight Director & Trend Forecaster Anne-Marie Twigge shows how this becomes the starting point for design that is not only aesthetic, but meaningful and relevant—tuned to what truly moves people.

FutureBrand – Sat 20 Sept, 11:00–12:00 & Sun 21 Sept, 15:00–16:00

The international brand and design agency behind work for Chanel, Sephora, L’Oréal and McDonald’s. Their talk shares an approach to brand experiences in a changing world, connecting head and heart across identity, spatial design and communication.

Tjarda Wessels (Rituals) – Sat 20 Sept, 15:00–16:00

Head of Studio Concept & Design at Rituals. Known for spotting movements before they become mainstream and translating them into ideas that make brands future-ready and meaningful—landing in retail, product and campaigns.

Credits: Artemis Academy

Workshops – Design Principles

● Lidi Bus – Sat 20 Sept, 13:00–15:00

Artist and designer known for colourful, lightweight inflatables with strong visual impact in photography, fashion and interior. As Artemis faculty (and during GLUE), she shows how form, colour, texture and material shape meaningful design.

● Lara Tolman (NOMAN studio) – Sun 21 Sept, 13:00–15:00

NOMAN, founded by Lara Tolman and Selina Parr, has roots in set design and fashion, with experimental yet accessible work focused on material, colour and human scale—for brands including Nike, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The workshop shares the design principles behind set design and how material, colour and story create inspiring worlds.

Practical:

● Location: Artemis Academy, Marnixstraat 317, Amsterdam

● Dates: 18–21 September, daily 10:00–17:00

● Access: free

● Full line-up and registration for talks and workshops: https://artemisacademie.nl/nieuws/glue-amsterdam-x-artemis