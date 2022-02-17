Asceno: Our Story & Future

ASCENO is a Resort and Ready-to-Wear brand with a heritage in sleepwear. Comfort, Ease, Versatility, and Responsibility are at the core of all that we do.

OUR STORY

Founded in 2014, ASCENO founders Lauren Leask and Poppy Sexton-Wainwright set out to create a brand that allowed a woman to be the purest version of herself - relaxed, carefree, and confident. Our heritage is in silk pyjamas and the relaxed, effortless energy one has when wearing them. Whether entertaining at home, away on holiday, or for an evening out with friends we have you covered, literally.

Picture: Asceno collection, courtesy of the brand

Designs are modern yet timeless, withstanding the test of wardrobe time. Versatility is at the core of what we do so you can buy well and buy less. We produce in an ethical and responsibly way and are committed to moving ever further along the path to a sustainable future. We produce in small production runs to reduce excess and waste.

VERSATILE STYLE

We recognise the need for clothes that not only feel great but are versatile enough to suit any occasion. Our clothes can be worn in the city, at home, on vacation and to parties. If you can't wear it in a multitude of settings you won't find it in our collections. We love being able to throw on an outfit and go anywhere with confidence and ease. We strive to make it easier for women to dress confidently no matter the occasion.

Picture: Asceno collection, courtesy of the brand

NATURAL FABRICS

We only use 100% natural fabrics which are more environmentally responsible. We know that if it came from the earth it can go back to the earth. We use organic linens and cottons and responsibly sourced organic silk. We will be launching many more sustainable fabrics in our upcoming collections including organic and responsible bamboo silk. We test every fabric for its hand-feel, durability, and design. As more sustainable options and technologies become available we are committed to integrating them into our collections.

RELAXED SILHOUETTES

Our designs are relaxed yet elegant. Silhouettes are simple, chic and effortless. There is an easy luxury to our style with uncompromising attention to detail. Our commitment to design, fit, and construction ensures exceptional comfort and quality.