ASICS and Mouratoglou Academy Announce Global Partnership

ASICS and Mouratoglou Academy, one of the world’s leading tennis academies, are proud to announce a new global partnership to champion coaching excellence and help develop the next generation of players.

Founded by Patrick Mouratoglou, one of the most influential coaches in the history of tennis, the Academy is a point of reference for high-level sports education.

The partnership comes as part of the ASICS T-Project initiative, which aims to accelerate the growth of the tennis category globally. Collaborating with Patrick and the Academies underscores ASICS’ commitment to supporting coaches, who are instrumental in shaping the future of tennis.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for both ASICS and the Mouratoglou Academy, joining forces to inspire and empower the next generation of tennis champions.

ASICS x Mouratoglou Academy: Patrick Mouratoglou. Credits: ASICS

Mitsuyuki Tominaga, President and COO of ASICS , said: “This partnership with the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy represents our ongoing commitment to nurturing the future of tennis. We know that the coach is the most important figure in a player’s life on the court, which is why we are proud to partner with Patrick and the Academy’s world-class coaching team. Through this partnership, Patrick and over 100 Mouratoglou coaches will be equipped with our latest performance footwear to further enhance their training capabilities as they develop the tennis talents of tomorrow.”

Patrick Mouratoglou, founder of the Academy , commented: "At the Mouratoglou Academy, we believe that every player deserves the best to reach their potential, and it all starts with great training. ASICS shares our values of excellence, innovation and well-being, making this partnership an excellent choice. I am proud that our coaches are supported by a brand that truly understands what it takes to develop future generations."

The global partnership between ASICS and Mouratoglou Academy kicks off today, June 18, 2025, and will involve Academy locations around the world, including: French Riviera (France), Atlanta (Georgia, USA), Zephyrhills (Florida, USA) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).