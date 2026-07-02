ASICS introduces all-new trail running franchise: say hello to BLAZEBLAST™

Sportswear brand Asics has launched a new trail running franchise, Blazeblast, extending the cushioned, bounce-focused ride of its road running shoes to trail terrain. The shoe will be available globally from August 1, 2026.

According to the company, Blazeblast is aimed at runners looking for an approachable trail shoe rather than a highly technical one, targeting what Asics describes as a new generation of trail runners who want the brand's signature energetic ride off-road as well as on it.

Credits: Asics

The shoe is built around Asics' FF Blast Max cushioning for a soft, responsive underfoot feel. A Trampoline Pod construction in the forefoot is designed to add bounce and support the toe-off phase of a runner's stride. Asics says the combination is intended to suit a variety of runnable trail terrains.

Trail-specific features include an engineered woven upper for breathability, and an Asicsgrip outsole with 2.5mm lugs for traction. A high-stack platform and lightweight build round out the design, which Asics positions as suited to moving between road and trail.

Credits: Asics

Magdalena Gassebner, global product manager for performance running footwear at Asics, said consumer feedback drove the shoe's development: "As we spoke to consumers, we kept hearing the same thing: they loved the bounce and fun of our road running shoes and wanted that same feeling on the trails. Rather than developing another highly technical trail shoe, we focused on creating an energetic, confidence inspiring experience that feels approachable from the very first run."

With Blazeblast, Asics is positioning itself to compete for entry-level and casual trail runners, a segment distinct from the technical trail shoes that have traditionally defined the category.

Credits: Asics