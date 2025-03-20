Asics launches Gel-Nimbus™ 27 model in collaboration with Eilish McColgan

ASICS is proud to announce the launch of the latest iteration of the much-loved GEL-NIMBUS™ 27, reimagined by Scottish middle and long-distance runner Eilish McColgan . This limited-edition shoe draws inspiration from Eilish’s Scottish heritage and determined mindset, capturing the essence of her resilience and perseverance as both a runner and an elite athlete.

In addition to her impressive sporting achievements, Eilish McColgan, an ASICS athlete since 2019, is known for her mental strength and commitment to giving back to the community, helping introduce kids to sport and inspiring the next generation of athletes to succeed. Now, she has transformed her favourite daily training shoe, the GEL-NIMBUS™ 27, into a vibrant symbol of her journey, paying homage to her heritage and determined mindset. The design incorporates elements of Scottish culture, including the thistle, a symbol of resilience, and the deep purple tartan, which represents the strength and perseverance needed to overcome challenges and always stay true to yourself.

Another key element is the incorporation of Eilish’s favorite Japanese proverb, “ Nana korobi, ya oki ,” which translates to “ Fall down seven times, get up eight .” Having faced numerous obstacles and injuries, Eilish discovered this proverb during her first trip to Japan in late 2023, when she visited the ASICS Institute of Sport Science to test out her new training shoes. The proverb resonated with her, reflecting the journey she took to overcome all the obstacles she encountered. It is now engraved on the laces of the shoes, a reminder for all runners to persevere and take challenges at their own pace.

Credits: ASICS

“ I’m thrilled to have collaborated with the ASICS team to develop these shoes ,” said Eilish McColgan . “ The entire process, from the design phase to the final realization, has been so inspiring. From the bright colors to the nods to Scottish culture, I feel like this model truly represents who I am and what I believe in. I hope that anyone who wears them can feel as confident and inspired to run, in body and mind, as I do .”

Anthony Marguet , ASICS EMEA Performance Running Category Director , added: “ Eilish is an extraordinary athlete and a role model for many runners, embodying the values of sportsmanship and community, far beyond the world of elite athletics. We are delighted to collaborate with her on this unique design, which combines everything that is loved about the GEL-NIMBUS model with what Eilish represents .”

The GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 by Eilish McColgan is paired with an apparel set of socks, shorts and a short-sleeved tee, designed to offer maximum comfort and optimal performance. The shoes are available now on asics.com and at selected retailers in Europe and the UK.