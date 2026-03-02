Asics launches the Nagino™ Collection

ASICS is proud to launch the new NAGINO™ Collection – created to empower female tennis players to move freely on court. The collection has been designed for her, by her, and includes tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories.

The apparel pieces have been designed with seam reduction which creates flexibility, so she has the freedom to move effortlessly across the tennis court. This has been paired with ACTIBREEZE™ technology for lightweight breathability and comfort.

The collection is told in a colour palette inspired by Japanese sophistication, with shades of lilac, bluebell purple, khaki and dark olive.

Credits: ASICS

Key styles include:

Game Sleeveless Top: Soft, breathable fabric for comfort

Game Skirt: Dual side pockets and integrated inner sprinter shorts with added pockets, finished with a classic tennis style waistband

Game Dress: Designed with separate inner sprinter shorts, convenient side pockets and strategic ribbed mesh paneling for freedom of movement

The collection is completed with hero tennis footwear including the GEL-RESOLUTION™ X, SOLUTION SPEED™ FF 4 and GEL-CHALLENGER™ 15, all available in matching purple colorways.

Martina Jurcova, Head of Global Tennis Apparel & Accessories at ASICS said: "The NAGINO™ Collection embodies the female tennis player who wants to look and feel her best on court. It's not only style-focused but integrates our advanced apparel technologies with thoughtful designs to deliver freedom of movement and ultimate breathability, helping her feel confident and perform at her best. We believe that when you move your body, you move your mind – and the NAGINO™ Collection is designed to inspire that powerful connection on court."

Credits: ASICS

Belinda Bencic, ASICS Athlete and Professional Tennis Player said: "I’m really excited to play in the NAGINO™ Collection. The pieces move effortlessly with me on court, giving me the freedom to stay focused, confident and comfortable. Tennis is where I feel most myself, and having a collection that supports my movement helps me perform at my best while recharging both my body and mind."

Belinda Bencic will wear the NAGINO™ Collection and the SOLUTION SPEED™ FF 4 tennis shoes during the 2026 tennis season.

The NAGINO™ Collection is available to purchase online and select ASICS stores worldwide from 1 March 2026.