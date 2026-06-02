Asics launches the Sky Elite™ FF 4 indoor shoe

Asics is proud to launch the SKY ELITE™ FF 4 indoor shoe, designed to deliver more energy to move body and mind.

The SKY ELITE™ FF 4 indoor shoe has been engineered with advanced technology for players to experience soft, responsive cushioning and a supportive fit that provides increased support for jumping power and absorb impact. The SKY ELITE™ FF 4 is designed to support greater vertical jumping and confident movement, giving players the support to feel at their best.

Responsive bounce​: FF BLAST™ MAX technology delivers an energetic and cushioned underfoot feel.

FF BLAST™ MAX cushioning is integrated throughout the midsole to create a soft yet highly responsive underfoot feel. Players experience its impact during energetic jumps and landings, where the thick cushioning construction helps to absorb shock while delivering energetic rebound to support jumps and repeated take-offs during indoor play.

Credits: Asics

Designed for more powerful jumps​: RISETRUSS™ technology is strategically positioned to help increase support and generate greater jumping force for higher elevation.

By setting a strategic gap and reinforcing the midsole from the forefoot to the midfoot, RISETRUSS™ technology compresses upon landing and allows the cushioning to perform more effectively. This feature improves cushioning performance while maintaining the structural stability needed for more powerful jumps, providing the extra support needed for powerful take-offs and quick pivots.

Credits: Asics

Adaptive fit​: DYNALACING™ technology provides an adaptive fit that keeps the foot locked in place to support confident, more powerful jumps.

The shoe is designed to keep the forefoot firmly wrapped during dynamic movements, which supports the shoe to move naturally with the foot. This adaptive lockdown balances power with control, supporting players with efficient force during take-offs, and better stability during high-impact landings. Together, these features sustain a stable, connected feel for each athlete to perform with confidence and support throughout intense matches.

Alessandro Michieletto, Asics Athlete and Professional Volleyball Player said:

“In my position, jumping power is everything, but a stable landing is just as important. The SKY ELITE™ FF 4 indoor shoe gives me a boost in my jump height, while providing a soft and stable landing. This helps me stay energized and stable throughout the match. I also love the energetic pink color, it fills me with energy and confidence on the court."

Joanna Wolosz, Asics Athlete and Professional Volleyball Player said:

"As a setter, I am constantly jumping to direct the play, so a firm and comfortable fit is essential. The SKY ELITE™ FF 4 indoor shoe features an amazing forefoot wrap that keeps my foot locked in and stable during various moves. This amazing feel, combined with great cushioning, gives me confidence and allows me to maintain my best performance during intense games."

Yating Lin Girtz, Global Product Manager at Asics said:

“The main focus for the design of the SKY ELITE™ FF 4 indoor shoe is to support indoor players to jump with more power and move with more confidence. By combining responsive cushioning, targeted midfoot support, and a firm forefoot wrap, the shoe helps athletes generate powerful elevation and smooth transitions between forceful take-offs and high-impact landings during play. At Asics, we believe that when you move your body, you move your mind. We are really looking forward to seeing players moving with confidence and energy on court, wearing the SKY ELITE ™ FF 4 indoor shoe, and feeling uplifted.”

The SKY ELITE™ FF 4 indoor shoe will be available to purchase from 1 June 2026 on the website and select Asics stores worldwide.