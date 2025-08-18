ASICS releases Night Energy Collection crafted for the spotlight

ASICS releases its first-ever Night Energy Collection with details that shine, ahead of the iconic New York night sessions.

The collection fuses advanced technology with eye-catching designs in a striking black colorway with details that glimmer under the spotlight. The Night Energy Collection features ASICS’ industry-leading tennis footwear, including:

GEL-RESOLUTION™ X Night Energy (€160) – offering comfort and stability for baseline players, in black and prism blue

– offering comfort and stability for baseline players, in black and prism blue SOLUTION SPEED™ FF 3 Night Energy (€150) – fast and flexible for all-court players, in black and prism blue

– fast and flexible for all-court players, in black and prism blue COURT FF™ 3 Novak Night Energy (€190) – designed with Novak Djokovic to provide better speed and stability, in black & prism gold

GEL-RESOLUTION™ X NIGHT ENERGY Credits: ASICS

The Match Capsule Collection includes a distinctive all-black aesthetic, with iridescent details that dazzle under the iconic city lights, allowing the player to feel comfort and find confidence on the court, including:

For women: Match Capsule Dress (€110), Game Compression Bra (€55) and accessories Performance Visor (€25), Wristband (€12) and Sock (€16)

Match Capsule Dress (€110), Game Compression Bra (€55) and accessories Performance Visor (€25), Wristband (€12) and Sock (€16) For men: For men: Match Capsule SS Top (€80), Men Match 7in Short (€70) and accessories Performance Cap (€28), Wristband (€12) and Sock (€16)

The apparel boasts lightweight breathability with ACTIBREEZE™ technology to enhance ventilation and airflow, helping to reduce humidity for a more breathable and comfortable fit. ASICS’ ACTIMOTION™ technology employs body-mapping to provide flexibility exactly where it’s needed most, allowing for unrestricted movement on the court.

Top athletes, including Novak Djokovic (footwear), Lorenzo Musetti, Taylor Fritz (footwear), Alex de Minaur, Nishesh Basavareddy, Jasmine Paolini, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Belinda Bencic, Eva Lys and Caroline Dolehide will wear the Night Energy Collection during the highly anticipated tournament in New York.

Jasmine Paolini Credits: ASICS

Beatriz Haddad Maia Credits: Asics

Martina Jurcova, Head of Global Tennis Apparel & Accessories at ASICS said:

“The Night Energy Collection represents our first-ever tennis apparel and footwear capsule designed especially for the New York night sessions, featuring a striking black colorway with details that shine under the spotlight. We want our players to feel comfort and find confidence on the tennis court, and we’re excited to also share this feeling with everyone who wears the capsule. At ASICS, we believe that when you move your body, you move your mind and we’re launching this collection to share the joy of movement ahead of the iconic New York night sessions.”

The Night Energy Collection is available to purchase online now at asics.com and select ASICS stores worldwide.