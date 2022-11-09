ATP Atelier Fall 2022 collection

Smart luxury is the philosophy of ATP Atelier. The Swedish brand combines contemporary Scandinavian design with authentic Italian craftsmanship in elegant shoes and leather goods. From boots to bags, the label masters the minimalist aesthetic with sustainability in mind.

Back in 2011, ATP Atelier was founded by the two friends Jonas Clason and Maj-La Pizzelli in Otranto, a small Italian coastal town in the south of Puglia. Walking through town, they found a small studio making high-quality sandals. That’s what sparked the idea to create their own brand.

The collections are designed in Stockholm and crafted in Tuscany. The company aims to preserve the Italian artisanal tradition of hand made leather goods rather than promote mass production. This is why they only work with small local factories with up to 20 employees.

Embracing conscious luxury from the very start, ATP Atelier’s first ever shoe was made using vegetable tanned leather. Today, 85 percent of the brand’s pieces are manufactured from that same material, ensuring that the leather products are biodegradable and can be easily discarded at the end of their natural life.

Fall 2022 collection: Stockholmer

For its Fall 2022 collection, ATP Atelier took inspiration from the effortless Scandi woman creating a line of classic staples as well as new statement pieces in earthy, organic colours. Chunky boldness meets fierce feminine silhouettes with lilac and hot pink shades thrown in on styles ranging from bulky brogues to powerful heels.

This season's handbags feature ATP Atelier's signature swoosh shape and contrast stitching to elevate everyday essentials. The Fall 2022 collection also includes a line of small leather goods in playful accent colours that are sure to become eye-catchers on dreary autumn days.

The brand’s collections can be found in high end boutiques and department stores around the world.

Picture: ATP Atelier, Fall 22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

