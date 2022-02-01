Autumn Winter 2022 by Knit-ted

Warm, luxurious and comforting at the same time. This season we explore a style heritage of contemporary minimalism with eye to detail. Refreshingly simple and easy with an emphasis on re-use.

Our knitwear has a nostalgic mood this season but yet feels very modern. This collection features sensual and timeless items such as the elegant punto pants, crisp shirts, fine jerseys, shiny feminine tops and vegan leather iconic pieces. Quilted layers make a perfect cover-up as well as our soft and cozy reversible Sherpa styles.

A pretty tonal palette of tinted neutrals, accents with the greys and browns as groundwork shades for the season. Beautifully connected to earth… and to you.

Knit-ted FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

