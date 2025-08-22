Fall/Winter 2025 by American Vintage

As the days grow shorter and the outfits thicker, American Vintage unveils its autumn/winter 2025-2026 collection. This season focuses on softness, volume and sartorial intuition, without ever denying its DNA. Enveloping materials, a play of layers and an ultra-sensitive palette: a wardrobe of contrasts, designed to suit every moment.

Autumn/winter 2025

For autumn/winter 2025-2026, the material remains key. From combed jersey to merino wool, each item invites you to slow down. The COSY essentials are back, reworked in burgundy and mineral taupe, with extra-long coats and wide-legged trousers with permanent pleats. In terms of denim, JOY has been expanded with a raw washed denim version and a cool ice grey tint.

Credits: American Vintage

"The autumn/winter season at AMV sublimates every sensation. This season, we explore new depths without sacrificing simplicity. Tailoring becomes a second skin, and the colours speak as much as the shapes." - The American Vintage style team

Mineral tailoring and released compensation

Three worlds, three energies: the women's wardrobe takes the lead. Cosy is, first and foremost, an elegant refuge. Comfortable outfits, felted knits, dressing gowns and trousers with flowing pleats redefine the contours of quiet elegance. Burgundy is combined with concrete grey, while a soft camel beige warms the whole. It is comfort in its most refined form.

Credits: American Vintage

Credits: American Vintage

Then there's Office lab, a tribute to the 1990s "working girl" - but in an ultra-modern version. Sharp tailoring, pronounced lines: structured white shirts, mini and midi skirts set the tone. The colours? Slate blue, light anthracite and ice green bring the neutrality of the wardrobe to life.

Finally, the collection takes a bold step forward with Glastonbury: an artsy play of layers, combinations of textures, vintage prints and punchy colours. Silhouettes that break free from the codes and embrace the mix and match. The style becomes a story, almost a personal diary. Cool mint, burnt orange, neon pink: here, colour plays a leading role.

Credits: American Vintage

Winter dolce vita, sprezzatura version

The men's collection explores its contrasts with nonchalance. The AW25 collection unfolds like a day in the life of a southern city, with sharp tailoring and casual sportswear.

At 7.04am: time for coffee. The AMV man is always well-dressed, but never stiff. Straight blazer, high-waisted trousers, ribbed zip-up knitwear: the emphasis is on natural elegance. The palette? Midnight blue, greige and a few terracotta accents.

Credits: American Vintage

At 7.56pm, it's time for spontaneity. A loose sweater, a light down jacket and corduroy trousers. The colours range from smoky to deep khaki, with a punchy nod in fluorescent orange. The style is instinctive and showcases sprezzatura in its most contemporary form.

This winter, American Vintage offers a rhythm that transcends a wardrobe: bodies in motion, days that stretch out and silhouettes that effortlessly compose their own language.

