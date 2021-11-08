AVASAN - The Water Harmony

The Water Harmony collection is inspired by the dynamic movement of waves. Through a palette which includes the colours of earth, water and sky, AVASAN presents an ultra-feminine and avant-garde collection that insists on the reinterpretation of the kimono silhouette and adds flamenco ruffles to casual garments, transporting us to a place between japan and Andalusia, in which two traditional cultures come together to create a new magical and romantic world.

From limited Spanish deadstock hand-painted by artist Araceli García to Gots certified cotton applied to basic garments, the Water Harmony is an ode to a better world. For the first time, AVASAN presents a collection painted on silk form deadstock and Ahimsa Peace silk. Some garments also incorporate Swarovski crystals sewn by hand on certified silk.

AVASAN is a luxury brand that celebrates sustainability and love through exclusive collections that are both minimalist and fashionable. With an ethos that combines the joyful spirit of Spain with the sophisticated and urban-chic style of Japan, the garments by AVASAN represent a textile collage that evokes respect and harmony between different civilizations.

There is an obsessive attention to details and a never-ending inspiration by art. AVASAN is committed to composing a modern, circular and responsible fashion world, under the philosophy: "there is nothing more sustainable than what already exists".

AVASAN collaborates and interacts with other artists that promote quality fashion and respect for the environment.

“AVASAN is individualism, minimalism, utter elegance”

Amy Valentine, The Founder

AVASAN began its journey on Summer 2017 with the holistic mission of creating a circular fashion brand through clothes designed with deadstock luxury fabrics, seasoned with exclusive embroidery, artistic paintings or accessories applied by hand.

After a long trip across Japan, Amy Valentine, founder and creative director in AVASAN, became a loyal lover of Kimonos, and decided to create a sustainable fashion brand that represents the meeting of cultures and the relative inclusiveness among them, as an irreversible choice to this very day.

AVASAN was born as a fusion of men’s Japanese tailoring techniques and feminine lines with sustainability at its brand core. With referents from Art, Theather and a modern, genderless twist, Kimono Collections by AVASAN are becoming a hit among international press and fashion buyers alike.

The lush, individual shapes with detailed embellishments through embroidery and structures, as well as the unconventional handling of textures and the reversible designs, create fashion with couture aspects, from high-quality materials, which is handmade and limited.

“I recover forgotten textile treasures from abandoned factories and turn them into unique garments”

Kimono Lover

Amy Valentine seeks to introduce the beauty of the kimono into daily life while respecting the handmade and making each piece unique and special.

AVASAN finds inspiration in Japanese culture to make its personal interpretation of the kimono and take it from the ceremony to the everyday, to exquisite pieces made with silk, wool, banana fiber and organic cotton.

The Kimonos reflect the search between east and west. The harmony between the colours, shapes and textures of fabrics from different corners of the World, mixed with organic based fabrics and the upcycling of fabrics from Spanish dead stock.

AVASAN-Kimonos are embellished with embroidery and show an exclusive blend of traditional fabrics from different parts of the world with recycled fabrics. All designs are handcrafted, available as limited series or unique pieces.

"AVASAN-Kimonos, sustainable fashion for women and men"

“The search for fabrics is a passion, a treasure hunt”

Respect and dignity is what AVASAN stands for. All collections are made to create a positive impact on people; environment and economy having in mind the principles of circular economy, craftsmanship and collaboration.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything I do”

Ethically made

AVASAN pushes boundaries and challenges the status quo, evolving from just reducing its impact to making a positive change. The small-scale collections are fully handcrafted with care in Amy’s Studio in Cádiz (Spain), in collaboration with small companies from the area, helping the local economy.

AVASAN maintains a close and personal relationship with its producers. This fair and sustainable cooperation with the small manufacturers guarantees the implementation of the collections at the highest level of craftsmanship. The brand also looks for clean production processes and offers transparent information about all its collections.

AVASAN has aligned it mission with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which are the guidelines for the protection of our planet and the defence of human rights.

Materials

AVASAN designs its collections from the left over fabrics from luxury fashion brands who overestimated their needs. Traditionally, brands would hold on to their excess fabrics for a few seasons and then send them to the landfills. AVASAN rescues these deadstock fabrics before they are thrown away and turns them into beautiful garments.

AVASAN rarely finds large quantities of any one fabric, so the brand makes only 1 or 2 pieces in a specific fabric. This means most of the garments by AVASAN are limited series or unique pieces.

The brand also uses GOTS Certified organic cotton, Peace Silk, Banana Silk, Linen and other recycled fabrics from Haute Couture Maisons in Barcelona and around the World. AVASAN is never using leather or fur.

Organic Cotton: All our cotton is GOTS Certified. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)

ensures the organic status of textiles from harvesting of the raw materials through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing all the way to labelling in order to provide credible assurance to the consumer.

Banana Silk: Banana Silk is a material that can be taken from the shoots or trunk of the banana plant, so it's unlike polyester, nylon, wool, or cotton. The yarn itself is recovered from parts of the banana plant, and it goes through different methods of preparation to be ready for use in a variety of high-quality textiles.

Peace Silk: Also called Ahimsa silk, which means non-violent silk breeding and harvesting. It allows the completion of the metamorphosis of the silkworm to the butterfly, so that no animal has to suffer or die for fashion. The process is extremely labour intensive, however it provides employment benefits to the weavers and their families. This is fundamental to our philosophy.

Organic Linen: Flax is a natural raw material, making linen one of the most sustainable textiles known to people. It is a very strong fibre and therefor long-lasting with a soft and cooling effect on the skin.

You can find AVASAN´s Water Harmony collection in CRU-Loja Rua do Rosário 211, Porto/ Portugal and online on the website.