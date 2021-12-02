AW21 trends - Get your wardrobe ready with Sarvin

Cut outs

We've seen the cut-out trend all over social media and across runways and the red carpet - and now it is your turn. Whether you want to go subtle, with a bit of skin, or you want to go extreme with a full leg slit, we have the looks for you.

Moss

On one end of the cut-out spectrum, we have MOSS. A subtle and elegant approach to showing skin, MOSS has a cut-out feature that adds a playful element to the classic evening dress. A perfect first step into the skin bearing trend.

Karolina

On the other hand, KAROLINA is a dive into the trend and will leave a lasting impression wherever you go. With the thigh-high slit and tie neck choker detailing, wearing KAROLINA is a perfect take on the trend, with sultry flashes of skin.

Micro minis

Post lockdown fashion means the loungewear is OUT, and micro-minis are IN! The shorter, the better; nothing says freedom quite like a thigh-skimming mini dress as we do all the things we missed out on last year.

The micro mini is the best wardrobe staple to stay in style and sustainable. Dress it up or down for casual daytime or elevated party look and get the most out of your clothing.

Morena

MORENA may be mini, but as a Sarvin signature, it leaves a significant impact. The fabric will be your second skin, as the luxury lace hugs your body and provides a figure-enhancing effect. The backless design and twisted base create a sophisticated finished look.

Rosha

If your dream micro mini look is elegance, look no further than ROSHA - the ivory mini slip dress. The perfect showstopper dress as you catch up on social events this festive season. Don't just dress up; dress up with Sarvin! The slinky satin fabric is backless and figure-skimming for effortless elegance. Pair with an XXL handbag for an on-trend look this season.

Out out

The out out trend is perfect for dressing up for any occasion and dismisses saving your favourite dress for a special event. This trend encourages you to be bold with your outfit and stop questioning if you can really wear that.

So, whether it's a casual get together or a party, show up and dress up in Sarvin.

Marilyn

MARILYN is the perfect fit for the out out trend. If you're dressing up, do it properly and make a statement in a show stopper. With a cowl back design, fishtail skirt, and feminine butterfly sleeves, you'll evoke sophisticated Hollywood glamour wherever you attend.

Sly

Flared. High Waisted. Metallic. The SLY trousers are the epitome of the out out trend. The Italian mesh and metallic stripe fabric will put you in the party mood as your look encapsulates true 70s disco glamour. Pair with our Sarvin Essentials Chloe bodysuit for a sophisticated party look.