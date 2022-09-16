AW22 ‘Infinity Collection’ by Daily Brat

Autumn Winter 22

Everything is possible with the Autumn/Winter 2022 ‘Infinity Collection’. It’s a chapter that invites you on a journey into the extraordinary world of kids' imaginations. With many joy-boosting statement pieces, it’s a celebration of curiosity.

This season, we introduce an artist edition capsule to our collection. The styles in this capsule feature the work of a talented graphic designer from Belgium. Filled with joy and optimism she designed the quirky dog, silly sheep and the crabby cat.

When the temperature starts to drop, the new teddy styles and winter accessories will keep the little ones cozy from head to toe. As a follow up on the teddy stories we bring exciting teddy prints that take your breath away.

The variations of fashionably bold twin sets we bring this season are a cure for every winter gloom. With additional unixes styles, you can get cozy with the whole family. And last but not least, the leopard print is back, and as always, spot-on. Tap into the eternal trend, this season in many new cheerful colors. In short, there is plenty to dream about in this chapter.

Spring Summer S23

This season it’s about playing with color, print and silhouette. Immerse yourself in our wondrous world of color and indulge in summer tales. Things are looking bright with our fun t-shirts, effortless dresses and recycled swimwear in our season prints. Our classic muslin dresses, tops, and comfy sets come in softer pastel shades to see you through summer. We bring a new capsule of artist editions with styles that make you smile. Top it off with the perfect summertime accessories and summer is sorted. In short, this collection is full of timeless and easy-going summer essentials for that Vitamin D hit.

