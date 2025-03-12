BA Graduate Dami Odeyemi on Embracing Adaptability and Building Connections

From building connections to embracing new challenges, BA Graduate Dami Odeyemi shares how Vogue College of Fashion prepared her for success in the ever-evolving fashion world.

What made you choose Vogue College of Fashion for your studies?

My passion for fashion inspired me to search for institutions that offered specialised programmes for fashion communication, and Vogue College of Fashion stood out not only for its comprehensive curriculum but also for its prestigious affiliation with Condé Nast. I was particularly interested in the networking opportunities the college had to offer and the access to industry experts that this connection would provide, which was essential to me in building a successful career in fashion.

What were the most valuable skills you gained during your programme?

I think the most valuable skill I gained was learning how to effectively market oneself in the fashion industry. When I first started my studies, I had ambition but lacked the knowledge of how to position myself as a fashion professional. After the programme, I not only gained confidence but also practical skills to critically assess my own work, articulate my unique value proposition, and offer meaningful services to clients and brands in the fashion industry.

Can you describe a project or collaboration that had a significant impact on your learning experience?

The Fashion for Positive Change module was extremely impactful for me as someone really invested in sustainability and the sociopolitical dimensions of fashion politics. This project offered a refreshing viewpoint by exploring fashion’s potential as a force for good. My research on this project was on biomimicry, where I examined how fashion can mimic nature in certain ways, leading to sustainable designs and innovative solutions. This module really shaped my philosophy towards the industry and continues to influence my approach to fashion.

How did the faculty and industry professionals influence your career path?

Most of the faculty and industry professionals were extremely diverse and ranged from digital art, photography, beauty, tech, journalism, and beyond. This really illuminated the multifaceted nature of the fashion industry and liberated me from the idea that my journey had to be linear. This exposure allowed me to explore unexpected pathways and skills that I had never envisioned before. I believe it transformed me into a versatile fashion professional, capable of adapting to the industry’s evolving demands while maintaining a distinctive creative voice.

Can you share an example of how you applied what you learned at Vogue College of Fashion in your professional career?

The multidisciplinary approach at Vogue College has been invaluable throughout my professional journey. The branding and visual storytelling techniques I learnt have enabled me to create compelling narratives across various fashion contexts. Another major thing I gained while studying that has repeatedly set my work apart is learning to analyse market trends while maintaining creative integrity. The college didn’t just teach me isolated skills but rather a holistic fashion philosophy that continues to evolve with my career.

How has your perspective on the fashion industry evolved since graduating?

Luckily, before graduating, I was relatively well-informed thanks to the immersive learning environment at the college. However, being able to experience firsthand the competitive nature of the fashion industry and the difficulty of establishing oneself has been enlightening. Although it can be scary, I believe this reality has actually fuelled my determination. The industry’s relentless pace demands continuous growth, so I find myself constantly refining my existing skills while developing new ones to remain relevant and innovative in my career.

Were there any fashion events, talks, or experiences at Vogue College of Fashion that opened new doors for you?

The New York trip was definitely a pivotal experience for me, as I had the privilege of interviewing Agnes Chu, President of Condé Nast Entertainment, at their headquarters. This opportunity not only enhanced my portfolio but also earned me respect among industry professionals. Unexpectedly, it revealed my passion for journalism, a path I hadn’t previously considered but now recognise as a viable option for me in the future.

Can you share more about your role at HLabs and the projects you’re currently involved in?

During my time at HLabs as a creative intern, I worked on a festive illustration project for one of their biggest clients, Condé Nast. Collaborating with their illustration team was an exceptional experience, they were extremely supportive and truly appreciated my distinctive artistic style. I also had the pleasure of working with my fellow alumna, Ying. I am now working as a Brand Specialist for The Handbag Clinic in Selfridges where I deal with the restoration, trading, and authentication of luxury handbags.

What advice would you give to students looking to break into the fashion industry?

Embrace adaptability and remain open to diverse opportunities, especially in the early stages of your career. This doesn’t mean having no sense of direction but rather recognising that success often emerges from unexpected paths. The beginning stage of your career isn’t the time to be excessively selective; see it more as a period for exploration and growth. You might discover talents and passions in areas you never considered, making your journey through the fashion industry not only successful but genuinely fulfilling and uniquely yours.

Credits: Dami Odeyemi, Vogue College of Fashion