ba&sh x “125 et après”: A collaborative initiative to support victims of domestic violence

Staying true to its core values, ba&sh launched a powerful initiative to reaffirm its commitment to women in 2025. Partnering with the charity 125 et après, founded by Sarah Barukh, the brand took a stand against domestic violence.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, ba&sh released an exclusive t-shirt on 3 March, with 100% of the proceeds dedicated to supporting the charity’s vital work. This solidarity project centered on the word “Together”, highlighting the power of unity in addressing domestic violence. Together, we can provide help, advice, and support as sisters, friends, colleagues, and peers, with men playing an active role in supporting the women in their lives as well.

Credits: ba&sh

Statements from the Founders:

Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, founders of ba&sh: “At ba&sh, we have always strived to foster a community of strong, united, and engaged women. Two years ago, we were honored to contribute to the book 125 et des milliers, a project that profoundly resonated with us. Partnering with the charity born from that book felt like a natural progression in our mission. Through this ‘Together’ t-shirt, we aimed to send a powerful message of solidarity and mutual support. Together, we could take meaningful action to transform the lives of women impacted by this issue and build a safer, fairer future for all.”

Credits: ba&sh

Statement from Sarah Barukh, founder of 125 et après

“Together is more than just a word. For many women, the fear of being alone keeps them in violent households for years. Reminding them they are not alone can give them the courage to take that first step towards a new life.”

A Solidarity T-Shirt to Drive Change

The “Together” t-shirt was available in ba&sh boutiques and online across all European markets.