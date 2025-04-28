Baby Dior: The Fall 2025 Collection

For this Baby Dior Fall 2025 collection, Cordelia de Castellane once again highlights the prolific heritage of the House. Immersing herself in *Marie-France Pochna’s book Christian Dior, un destin – a unique work punctuated with captivating anecdotes about the life of the founding-couturier – has drawn inspiration from the pages dedicated to the couturier’s house in Milly-la-Forêt – the Moulin de Coudret –, a wonderful haven of peace.

Credits: Dior

Full of audacity and poetry, the first chapter of this three-part ode – Dior Gourmandises – pays a deliciously facetious tribute to Monsieur Dior’s love of the culinary arts. Clothes in zest colors evoke the tasty treasures of the forest, including strawberries, and reveal unexpected material combinations, where gabardine meets embroidered tulle. The exclusive accessories completing this line, such as a small Bobby bag in Dior Oblique jacquard and its irresistibly playful charms, provide a marvelous surprise.

Credits: Dior

Diors Clovers

Entitled Dior Clovers, the second story invites young and old alike to take a break in the heart of the Fontainebleau forest, transcribing the beauty of nature so dear to Dior. Clover, flowers and stripes adorn a selection of exquisite pieces in a subtle palette of greens.

Dior Beach, the final episode of this tender escapade, holds the promise of an eternal summer. Bermudas, skirts and summer ensembles are embellished with a “madras” style motif in a version with slightly softened vibrant shades, embodying the sweetness of life and the rediscovery of the joys of childhood. An invitation to dreams and escape.