Babyface Summer 23 collections

For summer 23 we have different themes for our collections. The girls start with flowers and for the boys we have a smiley theme. A large part of our collections contains soft Jersey, which is very comfortable to play in. You can also find our nice jog denims in all collections.

Babyface Summer 23 collection

The February collections all have a theme that is related to underwater nature. It is estimated that three percent of the plastic the world produces ends up in the ocean. If we do not take action against the plastic soup, by 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish by weight. Therefore this season we want to pay attention to the global problem of plastic soup! You can find sea related prints and artworks throughout the entire collection.

For the last delivery from the girls collection we did some nice painting, you can see this in the multi-coloured print, in a top, dress, skirt and shorts. We bring this print on two qualities, a light weight sweat fabric and a woven viscose. The daisy print is very cheerful indeed! And for the boys we have a cool hippo who you can see in artworks and prints. This last delivery is our high summer collection and contains nice jersey t-shirts, swim shorts and comfy jersey shorts. Perfect for summer!