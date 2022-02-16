Babymel: Our Eco Journey

At Babymel we believe becoming a parent doesn't mean you have to compromise your style. So we have lovingly designed a range of changing bags and accessories for the modern parents of today. Oh, and we also have awesome backpacks and accessories for your mini-fashionistas!

Babymel was born in 2006 to founders Mel and Suzi. After becoming mothers, they were both seeking a lifestyle that would allow them to grow a business without having to compromise time spent with their growing families. Submerged in the parenting world, they found a gap for a range of changing bags with a modern aesthetic for a new generation of parents. Not only do they come ready to go with all the essentials needed when out and about, but are made to be incredibly durable and great value for money.

Picture: Babymel backpack, courtesy of the brand

With the world shifting to a more sustainable future for our planet, we thought it was also time for us to make a change in our business. That is why we are committed to making sustainable choices wherever we can, including sustainable choices for the planet, but also sustainable choices for the people in our business and our working partners. In 2021 we launched a plant a tree initiative with Ecologi, where we plant a tree for every order placed on babymel.com, helping to give back to the planet and offset our carbon emissions. We have also reviewed every aspect of our business including our production, shipping and distribution, packaging and social responsibility and more recently our products.

In 2019 we launched our first collection made from recycled materials. Since then, we have transformed more than half of the Babymel range into an eco material, made from recycled plastic bottles. The material we use has been re-manufactured, turning a piece of rubbish into an item that can be used for years to come, and to date we have recycled over 285,000 plastic bottles. By using recycled polyester instead of traditional polyester, we use 30-50% less energy to produce, which reduces carbon emissions as well as the demand on our precious raw minerals. Using RPET, as it is commonly referred to, also helps reduce waste in landfills as well as soil and water contamination so you know when you are purchasing your changing bag you are doing your bit for the environment too.

Picture: Babymel bag, courtesy of the brand

As well as amending our range to be more eco friendly, we have also reviewed our packaging, which is now made from compostable materials so no more single use plastics sitting in landfill. We wanted to cut down on any unnecessary waste so, have also streamlined and reduced our packaging by up to 90%. Buying directly from us helps to reduce packaging as we don't have to pack our goods to be 'shelf ready' and you get a fresh new bag!

Picture: Babymel, Georgi backpack, courtesy of the brand