Back in London: Pepe Jeans unveils first drop of Autumn/Winter 2026 collection

Pepe Jeans, the London-founded brand owned by Spanish group AWWG, has presented the first drop of its autumn/winter 2026 collection and campaign, set in east and west London, according to a press release.

The campaign was photographed by Zoe Karssen against the city's streets and architecture, featuring emerging models Maya Gunn and Maurits Scheij. According to the brand, the collection centres on the versatility of denim, with the denim jacket and jeans, drawn from Pepe Jeans' heritage, positioned as wardrobe essentials for both men and women.

Credits: Pepe Jeans

In the womenswear, a suede jacket takes centre stage, worn with a turquoise top or half-zipped over a white T-shirt, alongside fluid fabrics in teal prints and what the brand describes as a London boho mood. The menswear pairs lightweight shirts, T-shirts and polos with the brand's signature-cut jeans and trousers.

Credits: Pepe Jeans

The colour palette runs from blues to soft beige and deep chocolate, with teal and turquoise for contrast, and plays on layered textures such as denim with cotton and suede over wool.

The autumn/winter 2026 Drop 1 collection is available online, in Pepe Jeans stores worldwide and through selected wholesale partners through the season.