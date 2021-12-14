Bad Bear put his sight abroad!

Just because of the lockdowns due to covid. All of the World understood the worth of comfort in their daily life. That’s why streetwear became more and more desired one.

Depressions we had in lockdowns cause us to seek colorful things. We increased color diversity in our collection in order to fulfill what is missing!

For a healthy life, exercising outdoors and indoors become more popular than ever due to lockdowns. That’s why we inspired sporty designs in street wear.

Bad Bear is a Street clothing brand inspired by the power and beauty of nature! Today it’s one of the most popular brands in Turkey. With over 400 points of sales, we are close to establishing our goals in Turkey. And now we are looking forward to showing our beloved products worldwide. Bad Bear will bring its colors and rebellious spirit to the World!

Say “Hi” to the Bear in you!