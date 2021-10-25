Bag Affair: the French brand launches their Made in France Collection with the innovation CORKonLINEN

Founded in 2017, Bag Affair is the specialist for bags and accessories for business women. The company combines feminism, innovation, craftsmanship and modernity. Bag Affair bags allow you to carry not only your work tools, but also your dreams and ambitions, and thus with elegance.

The Breton company launched it’s Made in France collection in 2021, thanks to a new material that they have patented : CORKonLINEN ; a combination of Portuguese cork and French linen. CORKonLINEN is currently THE ONLY material with equivalent strength and technical properties than leather, for the leather goods and textile sector, composed of 100% natural materials.

An innovative material for bags, accessories or even shoes. It is the only truly sustainable and responsible solution. Thanks to this innovation, the items are biodegradable and compostable at the end of their life, offering a 100% sustainable and circular solution.

The new collection is entirely Made in France, made in an integration workshop for people with a disability, in Saint Malo, Brittany. Thus consuming closer and better, while supporting a strong social cause. This collection offers pouches, document holders, tablet sleeves for ipads and tablets up to 10 inches, tote-bags and much more. You’ll find the entire collection here.

More than just products, the Made in France collection is becoming a way of life, a new way of thinking of your accessories.

Bag Affair makes a point of honour to the handbag industry, offering local, sustainable, ethical production, in full transparency. Further than selling the bags, you can contact them as well for the material CORKonLINEN.