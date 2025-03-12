BALR. unveils SS25 collection: a fusion of football nostalgia and elevated streetwear

Premium fashion brand BALR. presents its latest spring/ summer collection through powerful visuals shot in Mykonos, Greece. The campaign shows the new range through the eyes of a BALR. enjoying a well-deserved summer-break after a long season.

Designed for those who live and breathe the beautiful game, the Spring/Summer 2025 collection features elevated silhouettes, premium fabrics, and dynamic detailing that reflect both sport and street influences. From reimagined retro kits to bold graphic prints and statement outerwear, each piece tells a story of greatness.

Credits: BALR.

Game of the legends

At the heart of this season’s drop is the highly anticipated Game of the Legends capsule, an homage to the iconic moments and heroes who have shaped football history. With meticulously crafted pieces that merge streetwear aesthetics with vintage football nostalgia, the collection invites fans to step into the realm of legends, where past glories meet modern style.

"This collection is a tribute to the game’s legacy—its passion, its unforgettable moments, and the legends who inspire generations. By fusing classic football elements with contemporary design, we’re offering a fresh take on style that resonates with today’s football culture. " – Demy de Zeeuw, co-founder

Now available

BALR.’s SS25 collection is now available online and in selected retailers worldwide. Discover the full campaign on social media and the official BALR. website.