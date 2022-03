As many of us are still working from home, people have become accustomed to comfortable clothing to wear at home. BARTS is responding to this trend with an extension to the winter collection. They’ve added warm and soft home socks and faux fur slippers. They also have various ponchos which are also marked by the brand as real 'home essentials'. Comfortable items that keep you nice and warm.

Image: Barts 'Homewear' FW22 collection. Courtesy of the brand.

