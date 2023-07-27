Barts SS24 - High-quality, comfortable and functional beachwear inspired by the Pacific Ocean

Capturing the essence of island life, BARTS' SS24 collection takes us on a journey through the tropical islands of the Pacific Ocean. Inspired by white beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and an abundance of flora and fauna, the collection beautifully blends comfort and subtle detailing into an array of unique, high-quality summer pieces.

SS24 collection Credits: Barts

Imagine sand beneath your feet, the sun's warm rays on your skin, and an endless blue horizon. This idyllic setting serves as the backdrop for a collection filled with natural shapes and colours, echoing the laid-back feel of island life. All meticulously crafted in sustainable materials and primed for tropical getaways or sunny local beach outings. The collection sees swimwear revamped in six distinctive themes. It showcases a variety of fits, from triangle and halter tops to cheeky bum and full-coverage bikini bottoms. BARTS offers exclusive prints and sporty colours across its range, ensuring a suitable item for everyone's taste and body type.Complementing the swimwear, BARTS presents an assortment of beachwear and accessories. Breezy hats, summer dresses, versatile kaftans, and pareos are offered for the perfect finishing touch. Plus, their handcrafted jewellery, made in Bali, infuses authentic island DNA into your summer look.Kids aren't forgotten, with a fun selection featuring tiger prints and lush floral designs across swimwear and trendy beach accessories.

On the sustainability front, BARTS continues its commitment. The SS24 collection uses eco-friendly alternatives like recycled polyamide and cool cotton, ensuring comfort and functionality both in and out of the water. Natural raffia fabrics add a sustainable yet stylish edge to hats and bags, radiating the perfect island vibes. For three decades, BARTS has been the European accessory brand of choice, consistently producing high-quality, comfortable, and functional fashion items with a unique flair. The SS24 collection, born in Amsterdam's Houthavens, extends this legacy, offering an immersive island experience for summer 2024.