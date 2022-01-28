Base London releases FW22 Collection

Established in 1995 to tend to the footwear demands of the British male, Base London introduced a somewhat previously unfound, branded footwear option to the high street for the very first time. Before this, guys were faced with only high-end designer or own-label products.

With an overwhelming passion for delivering incredible footwear, Base London quickly found themselves emerging as market leaders in their field; something which has been proudly maintained through to the current day.

Designing, developing, and delivering a versatile, appealing but most of all quality range of men's shoes and boots, Base London strives to satisfy even the fussiest footwear tastes.

The finest quality leather combined with excellence in craftsmanship is always used to build a perfectly formed range of fashion-focused formals, versatile semi-formals, and comfortable casual styles, season after season.

Supplying more than just a pair of shoes, Base London also goes about providing a platform upon which the wearer gains confidence, a style, and a strong personality that matches the ethos of the brand.

Base London, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

What is the season of the collection?

FW22.

Can you tell us about the inspiration, theme, colours, materials etc.?

In a world where consumers are craving some stability as well as a longing for social engagement, Base London’s new Autumn Winter Collection returns with a core offering of dependable winter boots peppered with sartorial formal styles. Featuring functional hardware, chunky rubber soles, and tall lace-ups, the boot ranges are presented in an earthy mix of autumnal colourways. Classic formals have been treated to combination uppers of twill and embossed leather, while contemporary casuals can be found in the form of high fashion sneakers and robust utilitarian derbies.

How many delivery drops are there and when?

This season is available to customers from the end of August ’22. No specific drops are planned, it comes as soon as manufacturing is complete.

Anything else you want to share about your collection?

Plans for this year include an EU warehouse in Holland to make the delivery of forward orders for our EU customers fast and hassle-free.

