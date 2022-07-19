bassike achieves B Corp certification, marking next milestone on responsible business journey

bassike is proud to announce it has achieved B Corp certification following an in-depth review process by B Lab that verifies the brand holds values of high social and environmental performance, corporate governance, and transparency – a belief in using business as a force for good.

Following the Climate Active Carbon Neutral certification of the bassike organisation and signature organic cotton jersey product line, B Corp certification is the next milestone for the Australian designer brand.

B stands for ‘benefit for all’ and B Corps are considered leaders in the global movement to innovate economic and operational systems to have a positive impact on all stakeholders. This aligns with the bassike ethos to treat people and planet with respect, which has been embedded in the heart of the brand since launching in 2006 as a collection of elevated wardrobe essentials.

“This milestone reflects the many commitments we have made over the years to make better choices and foster systems and processes to sustain people, planet and prosperity. What started as supporting our local industry and working with organic cotton, has evolved into a culture of continuous improvement and innovation across our design, production, and operations. We are a proud, female led business who supports our local community, our team and our customers. We are only just starting to unlock the true potential of the foundations we put in place at bassike over 15 years ago, and we look forward to forging ahead on our path promoting benefit for all” said bassike co-founders Deborah Sams and Mary Lou Ryan.

bassike has achieved B Corp certification with an impact score of 92. The B Impact Assessment is a demanding 300 question analysis that evaluates businesses and organisations based on five key areas; Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers, to ensure they meet the strident criteria set by the international B Lab network.

With B Corp certification, bassike joins a list of leading global brands such as Patagonia, Chloe and Aesop on a mission to inspire and transform the global economy to benefit and support people, planet and prosperity for all.

About bassike

Deborah Sams and Mary Lou Ryan founded bassike (pronounced “basic”) in 2006 to create what they couldn’t find: high quality, sustainably sourced wardrobe essentials, choosing to work with organic cotton, Australian makers and responsible business practices from the beginning.

bassike has eight stores across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria in Australia, a digital flagship that ships globally and is proudly represented in more than 80 retailers worldwide. The brand remains headquartered on Sydney’s northern Beaches, a natural environment rich in surf culture which helped inspire its mission. We live our values, which centre on respectbfor our community, respect for the local industry and respect for the planet. Authentic clothes, honestly made.

About B Lab and B Corp

B Lab is a non-profit network that believes in transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. B Lab began in 2006 with the idea that a different kind of economy was not only possible, but necessary — and that business could lead the way towards a new, stakeholder-driven model. B Lab became known for certifying B Corporations, which are companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behaviour, culture, and structural underpinnings of capitalism and mobilises the B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges.

Certified B Corporations are leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts 150 industries in 74 countries, helping them balance profit with purpose. Working to shift our economic system from profiting only the few to benefiting all. B Lab won’t stop until all business is a force for good.