Baum und Pferdgarten AW 2022 Collection

Drifting seas of ice. Unforgiving winds. Months without sunlight. The inhospitable north pole has always been a place of extremes – and unending fascination. The northernmost place on the planet is the point of departure for Baum und Pferdgarten’s latest collection, which taps into the arctic north with a contemporary vision of emboldened femininity and the forces of nature.

Building on pre-autumn’s collection, the mood for the season is cool, yet calm and collected. Looking to layers of protection against the elements, styles are rooted in a Nordic aesthetic that plays out in contrasts between light and dark, masculine and feminine, and the multiplicity of the seasons. Ethereal fabrics are juxtaposed with hardy performance materials and soft, fluid lines are offset with stringent tailoring and carefully considered details. Underscoring Baum und Pferdgarten’s strong and eclectic DNA, the collection is a celebration of colour, texture and pattern that spans polar opposites – flamboyant contrasts and subtle shifts – to make every piece an adventure.

Glossy, quilted styles such as a streamlined puffer in punchy metallic red or black, and a corresponding A-line mini, overshirt and trousers in moss green or black bring sporty comfort to the collection, while cable knit sweaters and colour blocked crews have a handcrafted feel, adding layers of warmth and colour when the mercury drops and the sun stays low. Renewed with modern techniques, a monogrammed intarsia knit lends a whimsical touch as seasonal layering.

An unexpected mix of contrasting fabrics make the season’s plaid teddy and nylon vest both modern and elegant, comfortable and functional. Borrowed from open-air pursuits, tactile fabrics are interspersed with practical detailing, exemplified on tech trousers and a midi length coat that embrace the elements. Staple denim styles are upgraded with crystal embellishments. Offsetting the outdoorsy look are traditional menswear pieces crafted into feminine silhouettes. A classic pinstripe suit cut with a slightly loose silhouette, a wool-blend vest with capped shoulders and a houndstooth bouclé jacket with an oversize collar all accentuate the female form. Softly structured midi dresses cut from recycled fabrics and decorated with abstract prints add to the feminine feel. And an exquisite mini adorned with an abundance of sequins is offered in a soft peach shade redolent of the arctic midnight sun.

Demonstrating the versatility of the brand and humankind’s ability to seek out beauty and meaning in even the harshest of environments, the result is a personal journey into the wild and wonderful. For further information or imagery, please contact Communications Director Christian Hansen at christian@baumundpferdgarten.com

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN is a copenhagen-based fashion house established in 1999. the brand name interplays the surnames of the founding creative directors Rikke Baumgarten and helle Hestehave.

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN strongly believes in the importance of circularity and is working to become more responsible in all aspects of its operations. the aim is to continuously reduce the negative environmental impact of each collection. pre–autumn 2022 is the next step on this journey where 53% of the collection has been sourced from more responsible fibres. all responsible pieces will come with an extra swing tag and will be marked online with a dedicated icon.

Baum und Pferdgarten, FW22, courtesy of the brand

