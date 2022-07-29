BCEFW X UFW – The jubilee BCEFW calls attention to cooperation

Ukrainian designers are going to present their new collections in Budapest for the first time in Europe

The Hungarian Fashion & Design Agency (HFDA) is organising the Budapest Central European Fashion Week (BCEFW), one of the region's most prominent fashion events, for the 10th time between 29th August and 4th September, whereby it focuses on the importance of partnerships. Thanks to the close cooperation with the organisers of the Ukrainian Fashion Week, the Ukrainian brands – that have had the opportunity to showcase at the Kyiv-based event that has been held continuously for 25 years – among Hungarian and regional fashion brands, will have the chance to present their spring-summer collections in the Hungarian capital. The fashion event will be held before the major fashion weeks, so the international fashion audience and the buyers can get a close look at the Central European contemporary designers within the framework of numerous events throughout Budapest.

Since 2018, the Hungarian Fashion & Design Agency has been organising one of the most important events in the Central European region: the Budapest Central European Fashion Week (BCEFW) twice a year, which, from the outset, has focused on raising international awareness of the region's unique creativity.

"The Hungarian Fashion & Design Agency constantly strives to support regional designers and to strengthen relations between neighbouring countries. We consider humanitarian aid to be extremely important, so it was no question for us that on the occasion of the 10th jubilee BCEFW we would like to support the international promotion of Ukrainian designers. We help them to introduce themselves to an international audience, thereby gaining even more cross-border connections. Similarly, to the previous events, this year we are also expecting guests from different parts of the world, which is an excellent opportunity for brands to make themselves known worldwide and expand their professional relationships," said Anita Forintos-Szűcs, Deputy CEO of the Hungarian Fashion & Design Agency.

Following the good practice at the beginning of the year, the event will be held between 29th August and 4th September 2022 as the season opener, ahead of the international fashion weeks, before Milan, Paris, London and New York. In cooperation with the organisers of the Ukrainian Fashion Week, not only the Hungarian but also the Ukrainian designers will have the opportunity to present their spring-summer collections for the first time and start negotiations with international buyers and distributors within the framework of the BCEFW.

"2022 is the year of the 25th anniversary of the Ukrainian Fashion Week, so we prepared a number of large projects, which we announced at the beginning of February at the 50th UFW. However, the war broke out within a few weeks, on the 24th of February, which changed the lives of all Ukrainians. We are very proud that, despite the circumstances, the Ukrainian Fashion Week did not miss a single season. But due to the serious war in Ukraine, there is very little chance that the 51st event of UFW will take place. That is why we are launching the "Support Ukrainian Fashion" initiative to strengthen Ukrainian designers and ensure the presentation of their new collections on international catwalks. Currently, the fashion weeks of 8 countries are supporting Ukrainian designers and the UFW in this extremely difficult and tragic period. We are grateful to the Hungarian Fashion & Design Agency and the Budapest Central European Fashion Week for the support and the special opportunity that they provided for the Ukrainian designers. Fashion has an exceptional power to protect human rights, diversity and freedom. Today, fashion reflects humanity and support," highlighted Iryna Danylevska, founder and CEO of Ukrainian Fashion Week.

Two Ukrainian designers will have an independent catwalk show, and other Ukrainian fashion designers will showcase their spring-summer collections in a collective fashion show. In addition, Ukrainian fashion designers also receive help in sales, so the buyers and fashion professionals can take a closer look at the details of the collections.

This is not the first cooperation between the HFDA and the UFW; Ukrainian designers have been participating for years at the Budapest Central European Fashion Week as well as in other events and round-table discussions organised by the Agency, but no organisational cooperation has taken place at this level so far.

During BCEFW, Budapest turns into a real fashion city every season. During the fashion week, in addition to the fashion shows, numerous side events take place in the capital. The venue for the weekend catwalk shows is the Museum of Fine Arts which was already a great success at the beginning of the year. The world-famous paintings and masterpieces provide a unique atmosphere for presenting the pieces of contemporary fashion.