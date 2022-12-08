Become part of the Full Circle spirit

One of the most responsible things we can do for our precious planet is to enjoy the jewels we already have for many years. Ana Dyla wants to elongate the lifetime of her pieces by being involved after the sales, and contribute to becoming more conscious in daily life.

Therefore, we as Ana Dyla launched the Full Circle concept which is a circular approach for our beloved gems. Giving your jewel, a second life while pleasing you with a discount, and passing the commitment on through a piece to become more sustainable is the aim.

As you may experience, sometimes in life we want to change our scenery, looks and senses, that is your right, while life can be challenging at times, especially nowadays, and you want to reward yourself with a reward. In the meantime, you have an Ana Dyla piece in your jewelry box that you have not worn for years, what to do with it.

Beeld: Ana Dyla

Our proposal is to bring it back to us - instead of losing or tossing it -, and we will find a new owner who can enjoy life with this valuable gem. All our pieces have endured an intensive process which in all honesty should not be lost. We want to contribute to a better world by creating a cycle of reducing, reusing and recycling for our Ana Dyla products.

How can you support the spirit of Full Circle?

Very simple, send us an email with a photo of your jewel. Together we schedule an appointment in our showroom. You take your jewelry to us, an employee of Ana Dyla will check the condition of the piece with the intention to reclaim it. When feasibly, in exchange for your piece you will receive a lovely discount on your next purchase.

Beeld: Ana Dyla

Passing on the pre-loved

We as human beings love stories, so when you tell your story regarding your pre-loved that you want to pass on, and take us down the memory lane – you will get extra credits. By this, the unique identity of the jewel can be shaped with your experiences (e.g. loves, adventures and passion), and your story will be part of the identity of the piece, and passed on for perpetuity. Wouldn’t it be lovely if the jewel can have its own long, sovereign life?

If you want to be part of the Full Circle spirit, and act with greater consciousness, you can take a look at the website.