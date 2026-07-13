Behind the lens: Selected unveils Kodak collaboration for Spring 2027

Some collections chase the moment; Selected wants to capture it. For Spring/Summer 2027, the Bestseller-owned brand builds its season around ‘Stories through the Lens’, a study in everyday moments seen through a distinctly Scandinavian perspective. The season balances softness and strength: relaxed tailoring, elevated casualwear and timeless design, carried with an effortless, contemporary attitude.

Its defining chapter is a collaboration with the iconic film and photography brand Kodak, a name that has shaped the way stories are told for generations, from Hollywood productions to independent filmmakers, capturing moments that became part of our collective cultural memory. Rather than leaning on nostalgia, the Selected x Kodak capsule looks to the world behind the camera, celebrating the film crews, directors and cinematographers whose creativity turns ideas into unforgettable stories.

Credits: Selected

“Every great story begins behind the camera. It’s the people, the emotion and the craft behind every frame that inspired this collection,” says Lucas Hiersemann, Head of Product Menswear at Selected. “Kodak’s creative legacy made them the natural partner to bring our creative direction for Spring 2027 to life through the lens of Selected.”

Rooted in Selected’s Scandinavian design DNA, the collaboration combines utility-inspired silhouettes with archival Kodak references, expressive graphics and signature colour accents, across both womenswear and menswear. It reads as a cultural product story rather than a logo exercise: a modern interpretation of cinematic legacy that brings together Nordic simplicity and one of the most enduring visual identities in culture.

Credits: Selected

Where the season sells

Across the wider Spring 2027 collection, the commercial foundation is clear: relaxed tailoring, lightweight outerwear, premium knitwear and elevated jersey. Linen suiting, tailored overshirts, modern polos and relaxed trousers remain key investment categories. These core-collection pieces are then complemented by the statement graphic t-shirts, overshirts and accessories of the Selected x Kodak capsule, which adds a bolder, more expressive layer to the offer. The collection arrives in multiple drops from February to May 2027, keeping a continuous flow of newness across the Spring/Summer selling season.

Natural fabrics, understated colour

Beneath the graphics, materials do the work. Linen, crisp cottons, textured knitwear and soft fabric blends bring lightness and depth to summer dressing, comfort without a loss of refinement. The palette pairs timeless neutrals, warm earth tones and sophisticated blues with sun-faded greens, soft yellows and expressive seasonal accents. Within the Kodak capsule, richer colour and archival-inspired graphics add a bolder dimension, while the wider collection holds on to its understated premium identity.

Credits: Selected

Built for quiet confidence

If the Kodak capsule supplies the season’s spark, the core collection supplies its logic. Selected designs for the person who dresses with intention, not for attention, framing true style as quiet confidence rather than fleeting trends. The result is a wardrobe of modern classics with lasting relevance: fewer, better pieces that move naturally between work, travel and everyday life.

That thinking extends beyond Spring 2027. Selected plans to strengthen its position in premium contemporary fashion by evolving its core collections and adding meaningful collaborations that complement its Scandinavian design philosophy. “The Kodak partnership reflects our ambition to create culturally relevant product stories that combine timeless design, premium quality and modern craftsmanship, delivering long-lasting value for both consumers and our retail partners,” Hiersemann concludes.