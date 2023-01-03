Behind the scenes; Baje

Baje Studio

Baje is primarily a story of life; a life that takes shape, develops and renews... a story that flows from children, my story, your story and the story of everyone who contributes to it.

Baje studio, a unique and sustainable brand created for your children, because individual style starts early. Our brand is committed to design luxurious clothes, with unique and high standard collections. We design clothes that make both children and parents happy. The Baje collections feature playful twists on high quality fashion. "We make collections which are unique and timeless, but also in line with the latest trends.

Image: Baje Studio

New essentials a sneak-peek at 2023

Elegant and full of poetry, The idea behind Summers 23 is simple: create high-quality, perfectly-cut pieces that can be worn forever. Born in Amsterdam & crafted by using the expertise of the best ateliers. Can you recall yourself dancing around in a tutu skirt? Or playing hide and seek in your backyard? All with the privilege of wearing beautiful clothing. The tutu skirt for girls is a real essential for Baje, matching with the tops this made our success for the girls. From party wear to casual everyday looks – this skirt with perfect matching tops knows no limits when it comes to wearability and trend. For the boys collection we catch the eye with ultimate cool and comfortable looks for our little adventurers boys. You'll never get bored with our linen collection every season and the combination of timeless items.

Now it’s time to shine together

Now it's your time to shine together with your little girl. Nothing beats the sensation of throwing on a crisp new linen shirt or dress, matching with mommy. Adorned with romantic-inspired embroideries, faux mother of pearl buttons and ruffles; this is the ultimate collection for you and your little girl. Made from pure soft linen qualities. Two totally different styles come in an off-white color for a contemporary look.

Stay tuned..

Image: Baje Studio

Founders of Baje

We are Lauraine and Kim, the people behind Baje. We are passionate about all stages children go through at the start of their early lives. Lauraine, a 'mommy to be', and Kim, a mother of 2 girls, love nothing more than what the children like to wear, what feels good & comfortable to them and how they present themselves to others. In other words; a mirror image. Your child reflecting yourselves, or rather reflecting the Baje collection. For every collection that we launch, each product is of importance.We thoroughly study the functionality and the design of each piece, search for the best materials and personally supervise all stages of the production. Do Kim's girls have an opinion on that? For sure! We do not determine the collection ourselves, but we do this together. Baje is as much our story, as it is your story and the story of everyone who appreciates Baje studio.